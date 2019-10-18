Three drug peddlers arrested in Faisalabad

Police arrested three drug peddlers and seized drugs here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) -:Police arrested three drug peddlers and seized drugs here on Friday.

According to police, the teams of factory area, Samanabad conducted raids at areas of their jurisdiction and arrested Khurram near Novelity Bridge, Kashif near Baba Fareed Hotel and Muhammad Iqbal from Dilawar Colony.

The teams seized 3.5 kgs of heroine from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.