Three drug peddlers arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused including a woman and recovered narcotics from them.

Police spokesman Tuesday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of Balwal and Shahpur City police stations have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested three accused recovering 3.

100 kilograms Hashish. They were Rukhsana Bibi of Chak No.16, Riaz Maseeh and James Maseeh resident of Shahpur City.

Police have registered separate cases against them.