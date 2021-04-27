UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Peddlers Arrested In SIALKOT

Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The district police,during a crackdown against drug peddlers,arrested three drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to city Pasrur police here on Tuesday, the team conducted raid and arrested three drug peddlers--Haroon, Ehtisham and Zaheer Abbas and recovered 5.770kg hashish, 450 gram heroin and stake money Rs. 4,600 from their possession.

Separate cases were registered.

