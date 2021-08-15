Three drug peddlers arrested; narcotics seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police here on Sunday arrested three drug smugglers and recovered narcotics from their possession in separate actions, the spokesman said. The Chamkani police recovered 2.4Kg hashish from a passenger of a van during snap checking of vehicles on main G.T.Road near Tarnab. The police arrested a passenger identified as Zar Wali on the spot.

Similarly, the Cantt police arrested an alleged drug peddler named Hayat Khan from a sensitive area of Cantonment, Club Chowk. The police also recovered 1.2Kg hashish and a pistol from his possession. Meanwhile, a suspect identified as Nasrullah, an afghan resident was apprehended with 110gm ice-drug by Gulbahar police. The cases have been registered against the arrested in respective police stations while further investigation was underway.