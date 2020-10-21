Three drug peddlers arrested; over 3 kg charras recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over three kilograms charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Morgah police arrested two drug peddlers namely Umair Khan and Muhammad Umair besides recovering 1260 and 1100 grams charras respectively from their possession.

Bani police also held a drug peddler, Manzoor Ali and seized 1060 grams charras.

Police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations were underway.