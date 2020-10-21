UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over 3 Kg Charras Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:48 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested; over 3 kg charras recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over three kilograms charras from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over three kilograms charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Morgah police arrested two drug peddlers namely Umair Khan and Muhammad Umair besides recovering 1260 and 1100 grams charras respectively from their possession.

Bani police also held a drug peddler, Manzoor Ali and seized 1060 grams charras.

Police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Newly-renovated, extended building of UVAS Pet Cen ..

1 minute ago

Atif Bokhari discusses creation of digital ecosyst ..

4 minutes ago

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

24 minutes ago

‘Conquer your demons’

29 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

30 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.