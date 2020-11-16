Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over 4 Kg Hashish Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over four kilograms hashish from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Waris Khan police arrested a drug peddler namely Arshad Khan and recovered 2500 grams hashish from his possession.
Pirwadhai police also held a drug peddler, Sajid and seized 1100 kg hashish. Rawat police netted Sarfraz Khan and recovered 1120 grams hashish.
Police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act.