Three drug peddlers arrested; over 4 kg hashish recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over four kilograms hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Waris Khan police arrested a drug peddler namely Arshad Khan and recovered 2500 grams hashish from his possession.

Pirwadhai police also held a drug peddler, Sajid and seized 1100 kg hashish. Rawat police netted Sarfraz Khan and recovered 1120 grams hashish.

Police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act.