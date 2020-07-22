UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over 5960 Grams Charras Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three drug peddlers besides recovering over 5960 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Airport Police arrested a drug peddler namely Nayab Ahmed and recovered 2200 grams charras.

In another raid, Saddar Baroni police nabbed Amir Khan for having 1260 grams charras while New Town police also apprehended Yousaf Khan for carrying 2500 grams charras.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahmed Younas appreciated the performance of Airport, Saddar Baroni and New Town police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

