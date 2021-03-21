Three drug peddlers arrested; over five kg charas recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over five kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Westridge police arrested a drug peddler namely Zahoor Ahmed besides recovering three kg charras from his possession.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police held Samiullah and seized 1400 grams charras. Sadiqabad police also recovered 1300 grams charras and netted Humayoun Khursheed.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of Divisional Superintendents of Police, SHOs and police teams and directedto continue raids against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.