Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over Four Kg Charras Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:03 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested three drug peddlers besides recovering over four kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Rattamral Police arrested Khurram Shehzad and recovered 1300 grams charras.

In another raid, Waris Khan police nabbed a drug peddler namely Iftikhar Hussain for having 1215 grams charras.

SHO, Kotli Sattian and his team raided in their jurisdiction and managed to net Amin Satti with 2100 grams charras.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation are underway.

The CPO appreciated the performance of Rattamral, Waris Khan and Kotli Sattian police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

