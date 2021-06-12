UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over Four Kg Charras Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Police in its ongoing drive against drug peddlers, on Saturday conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused recovering over four kg charras from their possession

According to a police spokesman, the Bani police conducted a raid and arrested Agha Moiz on recovery of 1650 grams charras. Taxila police held Kamran for possessing 1160 grams charras.

Similarly, Wah cantt police in their operation managed to net Muhammad Asif for carrying 1400 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Superintendents of Police (SP) of the divisions concerned appreciated the performance of police teams and directed to continue raids against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.

More Stories From Pakistan

