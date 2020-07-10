UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over Four Kg Charras Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 07:34 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested three drug peddlers besides recovering over four kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Morgah Police arrested Amjad Ali for having over 1650 grams charras.

Taxila police managed to net Muhammad Pervaiz and seized 1200 grams charras while Wah Cantt police nabbed Saqib Khan for having 1300 grams charras.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation are underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the performance of Morgah, Taxila and Wah Cantt police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

