UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over Three Kg Charras Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested; over three kg charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over three kilograms charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Ratta Amral police arrested a drug peddler namely Ikhtiar Khan and recovered 1300 grams charras from his possession.

Pirwadhai police also held a drug peddler, Bakht Munir and seized 1050 kg charras.

Bani police arrested Imran Khan and recovered 1040 grams charras.

Police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police From

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

19 seconds ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

37 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

41 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

42 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.