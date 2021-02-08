UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; Over Two Kg Charras, 720 Grams Heroin Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The police in ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements Monday conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering over two kilograms charras and 720 grams heroin from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Pirwadhai police arrested a drug peddler namely Amin Gul and recovered 1550 grams charras from his possession.

Taxila police also held a drug peddler, Amanullah and seized 1260 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police netted Aqil Naeem and recovered 720 grams heroin.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

