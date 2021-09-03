Three drug peddlers arrested with 6.5kg Hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Mianchannun Sadar police arrested three drug pushers in separate operations on Friday and recovered 6.5 kilogram Hashish, police said.

Accused Shahbaz Gidgor, Waseem Machi and Ahsan were arrested in separate raids conducted on information.

Accused had history of involvement in crime and separate cases have been registered against them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem commended the performance of SHO Munawar Gujjar, his team and SDPO Rao Tariq Pervaiz.