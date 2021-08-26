UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested,marijuana,liquor Bottles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:22 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested,marijuana,liquor bottles recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering 3250 grams marijuana and 80 bottles of liquor from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police held Qasid Hussain, a drug peddler and recovered 2050 grams marijuana from his possession.

Waris Khan police also recovered 1200 grams marijuana from the possession of a drug peddler namely Hameed Abbasi.

Meanwhile, Rawat police rounded up a bootlegger, Muhammad Akhlaq and seized 80 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations were underway, he added.

