Three Drug Peddlers Held
Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:30 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.
A police spokesperson said on Sunday that Okara A-division police, while conducting raids in different areas, arrested three drug peddlers- Nasir, Wajid and Noman besides recovering number of liquor bottles from their possession.
Police had registered separate cases against them.