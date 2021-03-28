Three drug peddlers held

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday that Okara A-division police, while conducting raids in different areas, arrested three drug peddlers- Nasir, Wajid and Noman besides recovering number of liquor bottles from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against them.