UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Peddlers Held

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

Three drug peddlers held

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday that Okara A-division police, while conducting raids in different areas, arrested three drug peddlers- Nasir, Wajid and Noman besides recovering number of liquor bottles from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Okara Nasir Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

3 hours ago

122,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

4 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.