Three Drug Peddlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:50 AM

Three drug peddlers held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 125 liters liquor from their possession in Hasilpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted raid at two liquor factories established in houses in slum areas and arrested three drug pushers.

The police recovered 125 liters liquor from the possession of the accused. The police destroyed the liquor factories.

The suspects were identified as Zahid, Ramazan and Ibrahim.

Hasilpur police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

