Three Drug Peddlers Held; 13kg Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Three drug peddlers held; 13kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of hashish from Peshawar to Punjab and arrested three drug peddlers.

According to spokesman of the police, the accused were trying to smuggle 13kg of hashish from Peshawar to different cities of Punjab while riding on a vehicle No LZS-3409.

The City police stopped the vehicle on Motorway toll plaza and during checking recovered 13 kg hashish from secret compartments of the car.

The police immediately arrested all the three accused identified as Muntazir, Fayyaz and Omar Farooq and shifted them to police station for further interrogation.

