Three Drug Peddlers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 08:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.
Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused and recovered 2.130 kg hashish and 10 liter liquor from them.
The accused were identified as Shahid, Rafaqat Hussain and Gulzar Hussain.
Cases had been registered against the accused.