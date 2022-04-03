Three drug peddlers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused and recovered 2.130 kg hashish and 10 liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Shahid, Rafaqat Hussain and Gulzar Hussain.

Cases had been registered against the accused.