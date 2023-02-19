Three drug peddlers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Sunday that Kotwali police raided and arrested three suspects identified as Muhammed Shakeel, Muhammed Ajmal and Faisal Mehmood and recovered more than 8 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.