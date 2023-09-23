Open Menu

Three Drug-peddlers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 06:11 PM

FAISALABAD, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three drug-peddlers and seized contraband from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said on Thursday that Tariqabad police post raided Fatehabad and held a drug peddler Rizwan alias Joona and recovered 1.

5kg hashish from his possession.

Factory area police held Ghulam Qadir and recovered 10 liters of wine from his custody.

ASI Javed Akhtar arrested Rehman Ali at a picket near Desan morrh and seized 5 bottles of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused.

