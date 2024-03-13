Three drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The district police arrested three drug peddlers with contraband from different localities during the last 24 hours.

A police report said on Wednesday that factory area police held a drug pusher namely-- Imran and seized 600 grams of hashish.Mansoorabad police nabbed Rizwan with 1.1 grams of hashish while Millat Town police seized 1.4kg of hashish from an accused.

Further investigation was underway.