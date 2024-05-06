Three drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and seized contraband

in various parts of the city.

A police report said Factory area police arrested a drug peddler, Waqas,

and seized 1.4-kg of hashish while Saddar police Tandlianwala recovered 10 liters

of liquor from Farzand and Madina Town police arrested an accused with 1.2 kg hashish

from Tezab Mill chowk.