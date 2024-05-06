Three Drug Peddlers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and seized contraband
in various parts of the city.
A police report said Factory area police arrested a drug peddler, Waqas,
and seized 1.4-kg of hashish while Saddar police Tandlianwala recovered 10 liters
of liquor from Farzand and Madina Town police arrested an accused with 1.2 kg hashish
from Tezab Mill chowk.
Recent Stories
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats3 minutes ago
-
Teachers criticize imposed digital teaching strategy for elementary students7 minutes ago
-
270 acre forest land retrieved as operation continues to recover over 30000 acres in DG Khan8 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 141,800 cusecs water8 minutes ago
-
Evening Mother's Day: WCCI organizes evening with Bushra Ansari8 minutes ago
-
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute15 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to make Islamabad Model Jail operational in 100-day17 minutes ago
-
2nd International Conference on modern trends in physics starts at IUB18 minutes ago
-
Two suspects booked for attacking SHO18 minutes ago
-
CDA chief directs to repair MRI machine of Capital Hospital shortly18 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 24 emergencies last week28 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges private sectors of Pakistan, SA to collaborate towards economic diversification, value ..28 minutes ago