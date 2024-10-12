Three Drug Peddlers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Lahore police arrested three drug peddlers including a woman on Saturday.
The SHO Ghaziabad along with a team conducted a raid and arrested drug dealers including a woman. Amjad alias Qalfa, Ahmed and Sadia were arrested red-handed while supplying drugs.
According to SP Cantonment Owais Shafiq, more than 4 kg hashish was recovered from the accused. The accused admitted that they used to supply drugs to different areas. The police have registered cases and started an investigation.
