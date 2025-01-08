Three drug peddlers held,

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Police,in a major anti-narcotics operation,held three suspects and seized 1.92 kilograms hashish,180 liters liquor and a functioning distillery.

Police said here on Wednesday that Khan Garh police team led by SHO Zarif Khan conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and recovered 1.

92-kg hashish from Jabir Hussain alias Bala, and Muhammad Saeed.

The team also arrested drug dealer Jabbar Bharani and recovered 180 liters liquor,besides seizing an operational distillery.

Cases were registered against them, while further investigation was underway.