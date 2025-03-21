Open Menu

Three Drug Peddlers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Three drug peddlers held

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers,including a transgender person and recovered a large quantity of narcotics from their possession.

According to police,teams conducted raid in the jurisdiction of Karor Lal Esan police station led to the arrest of Qazi Shah Yazdan,from whom one kilogram of heroin was recovered.

In another operation,police recovered 60 kg of ice from an accused named Ishaq,while 80 kg of ice was seized from a transgender person,Faisal Imran.

Separate cases have been registered against the suspects while further investigation was underway.

