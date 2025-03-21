Three Drug Peddlers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers,including a transgender person and recovered a large quantity of narcotics from their possession.
According to police,teams conducted raid in the jurisdiction of Karor Lal Esan police station led to the arrest of Qazi Shah Yazdan,from whom one kilogram of heroin was recovered.
In another operation,police recovered 60 kg of ice from an accused named Ishaq,while 80 kg of ice was seized from a transgender person,Faisal Imran.
Separate cases have been registered against the suspects while further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WAPDA Chairman calls for global action to combat climate change6 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held6 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred in Sarai Naurang16 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends warmest wishes on Nowruz25 minutes ago
-
Abbasi directs to expand, modernize railway hospitals36 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 51,300 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
Kill36 minutes ago
-
Railways boost security measures for trains operating from Balochistan: Bilal Kayani36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch revolutionary Digital Youth Hub for employment & education opportunities56 minutes ago
-
23 netted over several violations1 hour ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr1 hour ago
-
Two held for kite flying and selling1 hour ago