Three Drug Peddlers Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Three drug peddlers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Basti Malook police arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered hash from their possession during a raid on late Sunday night.

Police spokesman said on Monday that the team led by DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Circle Nassarullah Warraich conducted a raid at the city area and arrested three drug peddlers -- Ashiq Ali s/o Ghulam Sarwar, Mohsin s/o Muhammad Ishaq and Najma Bibi.

The police team have recovered 12 kgs hashish from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

