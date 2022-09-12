UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Peddlers Held; 9 Kg Charras Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Monday and arrested three accused besides recovering nearly nine kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Kahuta police arrested a record holder drug peddler namely Muhammad Waseem Alias Munshi for having five kg charras.

Rattaamral police rounded up Zahid and recovered 2500 grams charras while Waris Khan police netted Afsar Ali with 1450 grams charras.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against the suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

