Three Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Three drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from their possession during three separate raids here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for police, city police station Shujabad SHO Muhammad Zahid Gill have raided along with his team at Chenab town area and arrested drug peddler Muhammad Asif and recovered over one kg of hashish.

Likewise, city police station Jalal Pur have raided and arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Jalal from Bahadar Pur and recovered over one kilo-gramme hashish.

Old Kotwali police have also arrested a drug peddler namely Rashid Ali and recovered over one kilo-grammes of hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation launched.

