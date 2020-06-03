Three Drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

Police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO Kuhna police station Hassan Aftab Kiyani alongwith police team raided and arrested drug peddlers Navedullah Pathan, Amir Nonari and Hassan Baati.

Police have also recovered five kilograms hashish, two pistols and one mauser from their possession.

The two outlaws involved in aerial firing were also nabbed by police during raid. The cases were lodged against the accused and more revelations expected during interrogation.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that it was duty of police to maintain law & order and eliminate crime.