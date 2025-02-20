Three Drug Peddlers Held, Four Kg Narcotics Recovered
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Jamrud police on Thursday successfully conducted two separate operations against drug peddlers and arrested three suspects.
These actions were carried out under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related crimes.
In the first operation, In-charge Shakas Madarsa, Suhail Khan, intercepted a suspicious individual near Saleem Chak and conducted a search.
More than one kilogram of crystal meth (ice) was recovered from the suspect, identified as Lal Zabat, a resident of Bazaar Zakha Khel.
The suspect was arrested and transferred to police custody for further legal action.
The second operation was led by Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Jamrud, Zahidullah, at a special checkpoint on Kharki Abad Bypass Road.
Two individuals on a motorcycle were stopped and searched, leading to the discovery of four kilograms of hashish.
The suspects, identified as Muhammad Zubair and Abdul Khaliq, both residents of Bar Qamber Khel, were arrested, and a case was registered against them.
APP/adi
