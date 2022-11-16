Three drug peddlers held, hashish, liquor seized

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The police arrested three suspected drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Phulleli police expedited the operation against drug peddlers and three accused were held in separate actions while three suspects fled away.

A police team under the supervision of DSP and SHO Phulleli arrested two suspected drug peddlers identified as Usman Makrani Baloch and Ali Murad Rind and seized 30 litres of raw liquor while one of their accomplices Kashif Umrani escaped.

In another action, the police arrested an accused Naseer Gaho and seized 440 grams of hashish near Jurial Shah Dargah, while a suspect namely Babu alias Nodhani Thebo managed to escape.

Phulleli police also registered cases under Narcotics Control Act against the accused and started an investigation against them, the spokesman added.