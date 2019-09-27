UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Peddlers Held In Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:16 PM

Three drug peddlers held in Lodhran

Police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of hashish from them

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of hashish from them.

According to police, SHO City police station Kahror Pakka along with his team raided and nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered 3450 kg hashish from their possession.

The police registered cases against the accused.

District police officer Malik Jameel Zafar said that district police would continue crackdown against drug peddlers.

He said that police was determined to eradicate the menace of drug trafficking in the district.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Second ODI rescheduled for Monday

29 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Missile Firings In Nor ..

13 minutes ago

Lahore Police arrest 266 drug-peddlers in 6 days

56 seconds ago

Xingong Investment Group to set up Chinese medicin ..

58 seconds ago

Japanese Military to Stage Missile Interception Dr ..

1 minute ago

3rd round of QAU trophy cricket tournament 2019-20 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.