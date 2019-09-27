Three drug peddlers held in Lodhran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of hashish from them.

According to police, SHO City police station Kahror Pakka along with his team raided and nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered 3450 kg hashish from their possession.

The police registered cases against the accused.

District police officer Malik Jameel Zafar said that district police would continue crackdown against drug peddlers.

He said that police was determined to eradicate the menace of drug trafficking in the district.