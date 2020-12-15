Three Drug Peddlers Held In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:51 PM
District police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession, on Tuesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :District police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession, on Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson, Sahiwal police team arrested two drug peddlers-- Nasar Hayyat and Mukhtar Hussain and recovered 1.
3 kg hashish and 30 litres liquor from them.
Meanwhile, Bhalwal police team held a narcotics supplier, Abdullah, and recovered 2.2 kg hashish from his possession.
Separate cases were registered.