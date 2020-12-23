Three drug peddlers held in sargodha

District police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession, on District police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession, on WednesdayWednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :District police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession, on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, Miani police team conducted raids at various areas and arrested two drug peddlers--Muhammad Shehzad and Majid Ali and recovered 1.2 kg opium and a Kalashnikov including 5 bullets from them.

Meanwhile, Jhal Chakiyan police team held a notorious drug seller, Hassan Abbas and recovered 1.2 kg hashish from his possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.