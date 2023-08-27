Open Menu

Three Drug Peddlers Held, Large Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Three drug peddlers held, large quantity of drugs recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Police during a crackdown against drug peddlers across the district launched here on Sunday, arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession.

In line with special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, a special crackdown against drug peddlers was being carried out across the district to prevent drug supply.

The police arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered 200 bottles of imported wine and over two kilograms of Hashish from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the relevant police stations, however, the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider has directed the relevant officers to continue crackdown on a daily basis and added that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed in this context.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

16 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

16 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

16 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

16 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

16 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

16 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan