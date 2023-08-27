Three drug peddlers held, large quantity of drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Police during a crackdown against drug peddlers across the district launched here on Sunday, arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession.

In line with special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, a special crackdown against drug peddlers was being carried out across the district to prevent drug supply.

The police arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered 200 bottles of imported wine and over two kilograms of Hashish from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the relevant police stations, however, the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider has directed the relevant officers to continue crackdown on a daily basis and added that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed in this context.