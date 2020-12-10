UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Peddlers Held, Narcotics Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Three drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :District police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession, on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson, Sadar police team arrested drug peddler, Ali Raza, and recovered 1.

3kg opium from him.

Sadar police Jarranwala held a narcotics supplier, Mahmood, and recovered 2.2 kg opium from his possession.

Meanwhile, Sadar police apprehended a liquor supplier, Nadeem, and seized 20 liter liquor from his custody.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways awarded Five Stars in Apex ‘Offic ..

7 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.