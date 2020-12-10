Three drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :District police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession, on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson, Sadar police team arrested drug peddler, Ali Raza, and recovered 1.

3kg opium from him.

Sadar police Jarranwala held a narcotics supplier, Mahmood, and recovered 2.2 kg opium from his possession.

Meanwhile, Sadar police apprehended a liquor supplier, Nadeem, and seized 20 liter liquor from his custody.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.