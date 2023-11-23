Three drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A team of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three smugglers in two different raids and seized narcotics from their possession on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A team of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three smugglers in two different raids and seized narcotics from their possession on Thursday.

According to ANF sources, the team recovered 7.

2kg hashish from motorcycle-rider two drug peddlers on Sangal Hill road.

In another raid, 2.4kg hashish and 150 grams ice was recovered from a motorcyclist on Sheikhupura road.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.