Three drug peddlers held; over 3 kg charras, 1100 grams heroin recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over three kilograms charras and 1100 grams heroin from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Naseerabad police arrested a drug peddler namely Asad Khalil and recovered 1100 grams heroin from his possession.

Sadiqabad police also held a drug peddler, Muhammad Usmani and seized two kg charras.

Morgah police netted Saeed Akbar and recovered 1600 grams charras.

Police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations were underway.