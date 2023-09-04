Three drug peddlers held with 60 kg narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Excise police in collaboration with Excise Intelligence Bureau on Monday apprehended three drug peddlers and recovered 60 kg of narcotics in two major crackdowns during 48 hours.

According to Excise Department spokesperson, Excise police conducted operations on Jameel Chowk, Ring Road and Northern Bypass Service Road here and recovered 30 kg of hashish and 30 kg of opium from three drug peddlers.

The excise police registered cases against the arrested accused and started investigation.