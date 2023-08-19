Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers including a female and recovered Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers including a female and recovered Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Sadar police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Mukhtar alias Makha, Muhammad Zaffar and Samina Bibi w/o Nazar Hussain.

The police recovered over three kilogram Hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them, police sources added.