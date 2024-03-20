Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Qutabpur police have arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested three drug peddlers Muhammad Tariq, Sultan Ahmed, and Sabiran Bibi.

The police also recovered over four kilograms of Hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them, police sources added.