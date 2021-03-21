Three drug peddlers held with imported wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Lohari Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Abaad Hussain Gilani launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested three notorious drug dealers Ayaz Ali, Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Kashif.

Police also recovered 132 bottles of imported wine and 110 litre local made liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against criminals, police sources added.