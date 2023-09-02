Three drug peddlers held with imported wine

Haram Gate police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Haram Gate police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Haram Gate police under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Shan Mustafa, Muhammad Abbas and Muhammad Kashaf.

The police have also recovered 400 bottles of imported wine from their possession and registered separate cases against them, police sources added.