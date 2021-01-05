UrduPoint.com
Three Drug-peddlers Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, Laksiyan police team, headed by SHO Ali Nawaz Shah, conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested three accused and recovered 3.

100-kg hashish, 90 litres of liquor and one gun of 12-bore from them.

They were identified as Kifayat,Iqbal, Ahmed Sher and Ghulam Mustafa. Police have registered separate cases.

