Three drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics.

The police said the Phularwan police station conducted raids in various areas and arrested three drug sellers and recovered 1.

150 kg hashish and 40 liters of liquor.

The accused were identified as Mohsin Abbas,Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Ijaz.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.