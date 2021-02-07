Three Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesperson, Shahpur police team conducted raids at various areas and arrested Ghulam Dastagir and Qaisar Abbas besides recovering 2.
510 kg hashish.
Meanwhile, Kot momin police team held a notorious drug seller, Muhammad Jahangir,and recovered 1.260 kg hashish.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.