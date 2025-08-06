Three drug peddlers held with narcotics

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers in Vehari district.

According to a spokesperson,police teams conducted raids,acting swiftly,officers established a checkpoint and intercepted a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number LEF-4695 and apprehended the suspects namely as Ali Dhaddi,Usama and Amin.

Police recovered 11.808kg of opium and 36.25kgs of hashish from their possession.

Cases were registered against the suspects while further investigation was underway.