Open Menu

Three Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Three drug peddlers held with narcotics

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers in Vehari district.

According to a spokesperson,police teams conducted raids,acting swiftly,officers established a checkpoint and intercepted a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number LEF-4695 and apprehended the suspects namely as Ali Dhaddi,Usama and Amin.

Police recovered 11.808kg of opium and 36.25kgs of hashish from their possession.

Cases were registered against the suspects while further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

1 hour ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

2 hours ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

2 hours ago
 OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

4 hours ago
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in counte ..

US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..

10 hours ago
 UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

11 hours ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

13 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan