Three drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused and recovered 2.130 kg hashish and 10 liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Shoaib, Rafaqat Hussain and Sufiyan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.