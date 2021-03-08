UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:01 PM

Three drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodha

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused and recovered 2.130 kg hashish and 10 liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Shoaib, Rafaqat Hussain and Sufiyan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

