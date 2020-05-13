Three drug peddlers heldd, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in its ongoing drive against anti-social elements arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 3 Kg and 550 grams of Chars from them.

A spokesman informed that, in different raids Banni Police held Shahzad for having 450 grams of Charas, Ikram Kayani with 1600 grams of Charas while held Saqib Kayani and seized 1500 grams of Charas from their possession.

Police have registered cases against them under narcotics control act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, spokesman said.